Tranquill recorded seven solo tackles during Sunday's 37-23 loss to the Seahawks.

Tranquill tied Nasir Adderley for second most tackles on the team behind Derwin James. Across seven appearances, Tranquill has totaled 57 stops, two sacks and one interception. The Chargers have a Week 8 bye, so Tranquill will look to continue his solid play against the Falcons in Week 9.

