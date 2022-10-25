Tranquill recorded seven solo tackles during Sunday's 37-23 loss to the Seahawks.
Tranquill tied Nasir Adderley for second most tackles on the team behind Derwin James. Across seven appearances, Tranquill has totaled 57 stops, two sacks and one interception. The Chargers have a Week 8 bye, so Tranquill will look to continue his solid play against the Falcons in Week 9.
More News
-
Chargers' Drue Tranquill: Team-high 11 stops in win•
-
Chargers' Drue Tranquill: Records game-high 11 tackles Sunday•
-
Chargers' Drue Tranquill: Solid production in loss•
-
Chargers' Drue Tranquill: Active Sunday•
-
Chargers' Drue Tranquill: Not on injury report•
-
Chargers' Drue Tranquill: Battling groin injury•