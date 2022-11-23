Tranquill recorded seven tackles (six solo) during Sunday's 30-27 defeat to the Chiefs.
Tranquill's production came back down to earth after logging a season-high 15 tackles against the 49ers last week. However, the linebacker still tied safety Derwin James for a team high in tackles Week 12, as the Chargers' defense once again struggled to keep the Chiefs' offense in check for a full four quarters. Tranquill has now played every defensive snap in four of the Bolts' last five games, recording 33 tackles and three sacks over this span. He will look to continue his career-best campaign against the Cardinals this coming Sunday.
