Tranquill (calf) is officially inactive for Monday's game against Kansas City, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Tranquill only logged limited practice time during the week, and as evidenced by this news, couldn't shake the injury leading up to the primetime game. He'll be a major loss to the defense, especially considering he logged a team-high 14 tackles in Week 10's loss to Tennessee. Now that he's officially out, Denzel Perryman (knee) is back to full health and will be taking the reigns as the team's starting middle linebacker for the game.

