Tranquill tallied five tackles (four solo) and two passes defended in Sunday's 23-17 win against Miami.

Tranquill has struggled in coverage this season, but he posted a season-high two passes defended in this impressive outing for the Chargers' struggling pass defense. While he did post a season-low two tackles for the second time in as many weeks, he now ranks first on the team in tackles (108) just ahead of safety Derwin James, who sat out with a quad injury Week 14. Tranquill's role as a tackler should come back to the fore when the Bolts take on prolific Titans running back Derrick Henry in Week 15.