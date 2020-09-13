Tranquill suffered a leg injury in the team's Week 1 contest against the Bengals and will not return, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
The injury appeared to be serious, as a cart came out to take Tranquill off the field and an air cast was applied to his leg. Nick Vigil will see an uptick snaps in his absence.
