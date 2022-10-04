Tranquill recorded 11 tackles (six solo) during Sunday's 34-24 win over the Texans.
Tranquill has recorded double-digit tackles in back-to-back games and has 35 stops through four games. He's seized the starting gig over Kenneth Murray, a 2020 first-round pick, and will look to continue his strong play against the Browns in Week 5.
