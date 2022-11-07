Tranquill compiled 10 tackles (eight solo), including a sack, in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Falcons.
Tranquill led the team in tackles in Week 9, reaching a double-digit total for the third time in eight games this year. The linebacker also recorded his third sack of the year in victory. He's now up to 67 total tackles on the campaign, nine short of the career-high 76 he posted over 14 contests in 2021.
