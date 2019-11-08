Play

Tranquill tallied 14 tackles (six solo) in Thursday's 26-24 loss to the Raiders.

Denzel Perryman (knee) was active for the contest, but he spent his time on the sidelines while Tranquill stole the show. The rookie fourth-round pick doubled his season high in stops and now has 38 over his last six outings. Fantasy gamers may want to keep an eye on Tranquill in case Perryman can't shake his injury.

