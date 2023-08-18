Hopkins (undisclosed) returned to practice Thursday, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

Hopkins, who had been dealing with an unspecified injury, thus kicked for the first time since the second day of camp (July 27). Now that Hopkins is back on the field, the 32-year-old is slated to compete with Cameron Dicker for the Chargers' Week 1 placekicking assignment. The two are listed as co-starters on the team's posted unofficial depth chart, but considering that Dicker has made 58 of 64 kicks (90.6 percent) of his attempts during camp thus far, Hopkins will need to look sharp going forward in order to make his case to claim a roster spot.