Chargers head coach said Wednesday that Hopkins is dealing with a quadriceps issue, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Hopkins made both of his field goals and all four of his PATs during the team's Week 4 win over the Texans, but he appears to have come away from the game with a quadriceps injury. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but he'll have two more practices to clear the issue before team needs to make a decision on his status for Week 5.