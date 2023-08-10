Hopkins (undisclosed) did not practice Wednesday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Hopkins also didn't practice Sunday, and it's unclear if he took the field anytime between then and now. The 32-year-old is currently in competition with Cameron Dicker for the team's kicking duties, so any continued missed time could be detrimental to his chances. He'll work to get healthy and return to the field.
