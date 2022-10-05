Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said Wednesday that Hopkins is dealing with a quadriceps injury and will be a limited participant in practice, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Hopkins made both of his field-goal attempts and all four of his extra-point tries during the team's Week 4 win over the Texans, but he appears to have come away from the game with an injury. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but he'll have two more practices to shake off the injury before team needs to make a decision on his status for Sunday's game in Cleveland.