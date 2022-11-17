Hopkins (hamstring) was listed as a non-participant on the Chargers' injury report Thursday.
Hopkins has now missed each of the Chargers' last three games due to a hamstring injury, and his absence from Thursday's session certainly doesn't help his chances of returning for Sunday's contest against the Chiefs. Cameron Dicker would likely fill in as Los Angeles' kicker in Week 11 should Hopkins eventually be ruled out.
More News
-
Chargers' Dustin Hopkins: Sits out practice Wednesday•
-
Chargers' Dustin Hopkins: Still one week from return•
-
Chargers' Dustin Hopkins: Ruled out again•
-
Chargers' Dustin Hopkins: Still not practicing•
-
Chargers' Dustin Hopkins: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Chargers' Dustin Hopkins: Ruled out for Week 9•