Hopkins isn't expected to be available for the Chargers' Week 7 game against the Seahawks after injuring his hamstring in Monday's 19-16 overtime win over the Broncos, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Hopkins initially tweaked his hamstring on his extra-point attempt following Austin Ekeler's second-quarter touchdown, but the kicker soldiered on and came up clutch for the Chargers despite being less than 100 percent healthy. He went on to deliver a 37-yard field goal in the final minute of the second quarter, then added 31- and 35-yarders in the second half before drilling a game-winning 39-yard kick with 2:38 remaining in overtime. Fortunately for Hopkins, the Chargers don't believe his injury is a long-term concern, so he appears likely to avoid a stint on injured reserve. The Chargers will likely promote Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad to serve as their kicker against Seattle.