Hopkins made his only field-goal attempt and extra-point attempt in Sunday's 38-10 loss to the Jaguars.
Hopkins has yet to make a field goal beyond 31 yards, but the Chargers have either been incredibly efficient offensively or completely non existent which was the case Sunday. Expect more kicking opportunities in what should be a high-scoring Week 4 matchup against the Texans.
More News
-
Chargers' Dustin Hopkins: Perfect in loss•
-
Chargers' Dustin Hopkins: Misses kick in opener•
-
Chargers' Dustin Hopkins: Lands extension with Chargers•
-
Chargers' Dustin Hopkins: Solid campaign with Bolts•
-
Chargers' Dustin Hopkins: Perfect in win•
-
Chargers' Dustin Hopkins: Moves off COVID-19 list•