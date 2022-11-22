The Chargers placed Hopkins (hamstring) on injured reserve Tuesday.
Hopkins has missed five of L.A.'s last six games due to a lingering hamstring strain and now will sit out at least four more as he fulfills the terms of his IR stint. While Hopkins remains sidelined, the team will roll with Cameron Dicker as its placekicker after signing him off the practice squad in a corresponding move.
