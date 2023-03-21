As the coming season approaches, Hopkins (hamstring) is expected to compete with Cameron Dicker for the Chargers' kicking job, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

A hamstring injury limited Hopkins to five games in 2022, which paved the way for Dicker to close out the season as the team's placekicker. In the process, Dicker -- who the Chargers have extended a 2023 contract tender to -- made 19 of his 20 field-goal attempts in a Los Angeles uniform while connecting on all 22 of his extra-point tries. Prior to his injury, Hopkins hit nine of his 10 field-goal attempts and made all 12 of his extra-point tries. With that in mind, as long a both kickers remain under contract with the team, an offseason job competition looms, assuming Hopkins is past his hamstring woes.