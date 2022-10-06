Hopkins (quadriceps) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Now back-to-back limited sessions to open the week, Hopkins is dealing with an apparent quadriceps issue which he must've picked up during the team's 34-24 win over Houston on Sunday. While the severity of his injury remains unclear, Hopkins will have one more chance to log a full practice before the team needs to make a decision on his availability for Sunday's contest in Cleveland. Taylor Bertolet, a recent addition to the Chargers' practice squad, would likely be promoted to the active roster and command kicking duties should Hopkins eventually be ruled out for Week 5, per Daniel Popper of The Athletic.