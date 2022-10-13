Hopkins (quadriceps) was listed as a limited participant on the Chargers' injury report Thursday.
Hopkins was limited during the Chargers' first practice of Week 6 after sitting out his first game of the season due to a quad injury Sunday. As a result, Taylor Bertolet was activated to Los Angeles' active roster for this contest against Cleveland before reverting back to the practice squad. Hopkins converted five of his six field-goal attempts and all 11 of his PATs over the first four games of the season, and he'll have two more practices to increase his activity before Monday's game against Denver.
