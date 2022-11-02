Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said Wednesday that Hopkins (hamstring) is making progress but remains week-to-week, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
Hopkins suffered a hamstring injury during Week 6 and was given a 2-to-4-week return timeline. After sitting out Week 7 and rehabbing during the team's Week 8 bye, the kicker looks like he may be sidelined for an additional contest. If Hopkins remains sidelined for Sunday's matchup against the Falcons, Taylor Bertolet will likely be elevated from the practice squad again.
