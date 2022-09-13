Hopkins made one of two field-goal attempts and all three of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 24-19 win over the Raiders.

Hopkins converted from 43 yards to cap the Chargers' opening drive of the season. He subsequently missed a 49-yarder wide left in the second half, but Los Angeles still held onto its victory. Next up for Hopkins is a quick turnaround, as he'll face the Chiefs on Thursday night in Week 2.