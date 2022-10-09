Hopkins (quadriceps) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
Even though Hopkins was listed as questionable for Sunday's game, the writing was on the wall for him to sit out Week 5 after the Chargers elevated Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad Saturday. Bertolet will handle the kicking duties for the Chargers on Sunday, while Hopkins is sidelined for the first time this season due to the right quadriceps injury. Hopkins will look to increase his activity in practice during the upcoming week with the hope of returning to action Oct. 17 against the Broncos.