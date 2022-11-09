Hopkins (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Hopkins has been sidelined for back-to-back games due to a hamstring injury. He'll have two more opportunities to practice before the team needs to make a decision on his status for Sunday's matchup against the 49ers.
