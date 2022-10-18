Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said Tuesday that Hopkins (hamstring) will be out 2-to-4 weeks, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Hopkins remained in the game after initially suffering a hamstring injury on his first kick of the contest and ended up connecting on four field goals, including a game-winning 39-yarder in overtime. It's unclear if staying in the game made the hamstring issue worse, but the Chargers may not have come away with a victory without Hopkins' persevering performance. In his absence, Los Angeles is expected to promote Taylor Bertolet from its practice squad to serve as the primary kicker against Seattle.