Hopkins converted his only field-goal attempt and also knocked home all three of his extra-point tries in Thursday's 27-24 loss.

Hopkins drilled a 31-yarder in what was his only attempt in the contest. The usually aggressive Chargers offense was surprisingly reserved throughout large portions of the game which might have limited Hopkins' fantasy upside. Expect the kicker to have plenty of opportunities in what figures to be a solid matchup against the Jaguars in Week 3.