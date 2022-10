Hopkins converted both of his field goals and all four of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's 34-24 win over the Texans.

Save for a 49-yarder back in Week 1, Hopkins has been perfect on both field goals and extra points, but it's Los Angeles' success in terms of red-zone efficiency that has limited the veteran kicker to just six attempts to date. Expect Hopkins to once again see some opportunities in a Week 5 matchup against the Browns.