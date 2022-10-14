Hopkins (quadriceps) was a limited participant in Friday's practice, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Hopkins has yet to upgrade to full practice participation since coming out of the Chargers' Week 4 win over the Texans with the right quad injury. He wasn't able to play in last week's win over the Browns, and Hopkins may need to turn in a full practice Saturday for the Chargers to feel comfortable having him handle kicking duties Monday against the Broncos. If Hopkins ends up missing another game, Taylor Bertolet will likely be elevated from the practice squad to fill in at kicker once again.