Hopkins (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
With Hopkins -- who last suited up Week 6 -- still sidelined, Cameron Dicker is slated to be elevated from the practice squad to kick for the Chargers for the second straight game. Hopkins will target a potential return to action Week 11 versus Kansas City.
