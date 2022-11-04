Hopkins (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Falcons.

Hopkins will be sidelined for a second consecutive game due to a hamstring injury he suffered during Week 6. The veteran kicker was given a 2-to-4-week return timeline, so it's possible he's back for the Chargers' Week 10 matchup against the 49ers. In his stead, Taylor Bertolet will likely be elevated from the practice squad again.