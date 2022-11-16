Hopkins (hamstring) was listed as a non-participant on the Chargers' injury report Wednesday.
Hopkins is expected to miss at least one more game while dealing with a lingering hamstring injury, so his lack of participation Wednesday comes as no surprise. Over five games this season, the 32-year-old has made all but one of his 10 field-goal attempts and gone a perfect 12-for-12 on PATs, and his likely absence will leave Cameron Dicker to continue filling in as the Bolts' starting kicker against the Chiefs on Sunday.
