Hopkins (hamstring) didn't practice Thursday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Hopkins has now missed two consecutive games due to a hamstring issue, and his absence from Thursday's session doesn't help his chances of returning Sunday night in San Fransisco. Although the 32-year-old will have one more opportunity to practice in any capacity Friday, managers should prepare for practice squad kicker Cameron Dicker to receive an elevation to the Chargers' active roster and make his third start (second for Los Angeles) of the season.
More News
-
Chargers' Dustin Hopkins: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Chargers' Dustin Hopkins: Ruled out for Week 9•
-
Chargers' Dustin Hopkins: Making progress, still week-to-week•
-
Chargers' Dustin Hopkins: Out 2-to-4 weeks, per HC•
-
Chargers' Dustin Hopkins: Expected to sit out Week 7•
-
Chargers' Dustin Hopkins: PIcks up injury in win•