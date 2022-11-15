Coach Brandon Staley relayed Monday that Hopkins (hamstring) likely is another week away from a return to action, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Hopkins so far has missed four games due to a strained hamstring, last suiting up Week 6. Cameron Dicker has filled in for Hopkins the last two contests, and assuming Staley's prediction comes to pass Sunday versus the Chiefs, the former will do so for a third time Week 11.