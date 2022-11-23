Coach Brandon Staley said Wednesday that Hopkins (hamstring) suffered a setback in his recovery, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Hopkins was placed on injured reserve Tuesday after the setback, which prompted the Chargers to sign Cameron Dicker to their active roster. Hopkins has missed five of the team's last six contests due to a hamstring strain and will now be sidelined for at least four additional contests while on IR.
