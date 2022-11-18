Hopkins (hamstring) is considered doubtful to play Sunday against the Chiefs.
Hopkins has been sidelined with a hamstring injury for the Chargers' last three games, and he logged back-to-back DNPs over the first two practices of Week 11. While he did manage to participate in a limited capacity during Friday's session, the 32-year-old still appears set to sit out again Sunday. As a result, expect Cameron Dicker to continue filling as the Bolts' starting kicker against Kansas City.
More News
-
Chargers' Dustin Hopkins: Doesn't practice again Thursday•
-
Chargers' Dustin Hopkins: Sits out practice Wednesday•
-
Chargers' Dustin Hopkins: Still one week from return•
-
Chargers' Dustin Hopkins: Ruled out again•
-
Chargers' Dustin Hopkins: Still not practicing•
-
Chargers' Dustin Hopkins: Not practicing Wednesday•