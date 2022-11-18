Hopkins (hamstring) is considered doubtful to play Sunday against the Chiefs.

Hopkins has been sidelined with a hamstring injury for the Chargers' last three games, and he logged back-to-back DNPs over the first two practices of Week 11. While he did manage to participate in a limited capacity during Friday's session, the 32-year-old still appears set to sit out again Sunday. As a result, expect Cameron Dicker to continue filling as the Bolts' starting kicker against Kansas City.

