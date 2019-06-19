Cantrell was listed as a player who will compete for snaps behind Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Travis Benjamin, Ricky Henne of the team's official site reports.

It shouldn't come as a surprise that Cantrell has garnered attention from the coaching staff, as the 2018 sixth-round pick was among the early standouts during his first training camp, only for a deep bone bruise to effectively end the rookie's inaugural campaign before it began. At 6-foot-3 and 226 pounds, Cantrell profiles as an effective option split out wide similar to that of Tyrell Williams before he jumped ship to the division-rival Raiders. Considering Keenan Allen ran 54 percent of his routes from the slot in 2018, Cantrell might also benefit as the lone man standing when it comes to effective outside weapons opposite Mike Williams, with both Travis Benjamin and Artavis Scott ideal inside targets. In any case, whoever eventually wins the No. 3 role will likely be the focal point of training camp and preseason, with a potentially intriguing target share in an up-tempo offense awaiting as the prize.