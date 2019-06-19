Chargers' Dylan Cantrell: Competing for additional snaps
Cantrell was listed as a player who will compete for snaps behind Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Travis Benjamin, Ricky Henne of the team's official site reports.
It shouldn't come as a surprise that Cantrell has garnered attention from the coaching staff, as the 2018 sixth-round pick was among the early standouts during his first training camp, only for a deep bone bruise to effectively end the rookie's inaugural campaign before it began. At 6-foot-3 and 226 pounds, Cantrell profiles as an effective option split out wide similar to that of Tyrell Williams before he jumped ship to the division-rival Raiders. Considering Keenan Allen ran 54 percent of his routes from the slot in 2018, Cantrell might also benefit as the lone man standing when it comes to effective outside weapons opposite Mike Williams, with both Travis Benjamin and Artavis Scott ideal inside targets. In any case, whoever eventually wins the No. 3 role will likely be the focal point of training camp and preseason, with a potentially intriguing target share in an up-tempo offense awaiting as the prize.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy football auction prices
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings have revealed their consensus auction val...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
2019 Fantasy Football Team Previews
Get ready for Fantasy football season with the Fantasy Football Today team's 2019 team pre...
-
Fantasy Football breakouts: Draft Jacobs
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Team Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers
Key additions and departures, numbers to know, and which players to target in Fantasy Football...
-
Team Preview: Cleveland Browns
Key additions and departures, numbers to know and which players to target in Fantasy Football...