Cantrell has a path to significant playing time in 2019, Ricky Henne of the Chargers' official website reports.

The Chargers haven't signed a replacement for Tyrell Williams (Raiders) and could still release Travis Benjamin to free up $5.25 million in cap space. Even if Benjamin does stick around, there's no guarantee he operates as the No. 3 receiver, with Cantrell, Geremy Davis and Artavis Scott all capable of pushing for the role. Cantrell was selected in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft and spent most of his rookie season on the practice squad after suffering a bone bruise in his right knee during training camp. The 226-pound Texas Tech product finished top-three among wideouts at the 2018 combine in the three-cone drill, short shuttle, long shuttle, broad jump and long jump, but his 40-yard dash (4.59 seconds) and middling college production (1,873 receiving yards in 40 games) are far less encouraging.