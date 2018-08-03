Cantrell suffered a right knee injury during practice Friday but was able to jog off the field under his own power, Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

There still seems to be a lot of unknown surrounding the condition Cantrell is in after suffering the injury, but the fact that he was able to jog off the field is certainly a good sign. Expect an update on Cantrell's status prior to the Chargers' next practice.

Our Latest Stories