Chargers' Dylan Cantrell: Headed to LA
The Chargers selected Cantrell in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 191st overall.
Cantrell is a former four-star recruit who made a name for himself at the combine. Checking in at 6-foot-3 and 212 pounds, the Texas Tech product posted elite numbers in the vertical jump, broad jump and three-cone drill. While he's a stud in terms of his blocking ability, Cantrell seemingly lacks the straight-line speed to consistently separate from NFL-caliber competition and appears best suited for a depth role in Los Angeles.
