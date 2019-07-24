Cantrell was not listed among the Chargers' projected 53-man roster according to ESPN's Eric D. Williams.

Williams did cushion that statement with the caveat Cantrell needs more time to acclimate himself to a NFL offense, but it's a bit of a surprise to see the likes of Artavis Scott and Geremy Davis listed above the hulking 6-foot-4 wideout despite the obvious need opposite Mike Williams. Regardless, the Chargers likely won't keep more than six receivers on their game-day roster meaning one of the aforementioned trio may be forced onto the practice squad or outright released.