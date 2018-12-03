The Chargers signed Cantrell (knee) from their practice squad Monday.

Cantrell's spot on the 53-man roster comes following Los Angeles' decision to waive Joe Barksdale. The rookie sixth-round pick spent the beginning of the season on the Chargers' practice squad while nursing a bone bruise in his right knee. Cantrell could be worth monitoring in dynasty formats, but he's unlikely to earn a notable role in the Chargers' loaded receiver corps this season.

