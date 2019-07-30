Chargers' Dylan Cantrell: Reverts to IR
Cantrell (shoulder) cleared waivers and reverted to injured reserve Monday, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
Cantrel was waived by the Chargers on Sunday due to a shoulder injury. Now that he's passed through waivers, he'll likely remain on injured reserve for the remainder of the season unless the two sides reach an injury settlement.
