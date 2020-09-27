Stick will back up Justin Herbert in Sunday's game versus the Panthers, Lorenzo Reyes of USA Today reports.
Tyrod Taylor is expected to miss Week 4 against the Buccaneers as well after he suffered a punctured lung from a misplaced injection in Week 2. Therefore, Stick will likely serve as the backup to Herbert for the next two games and possibly beyond if Taylor remains out. Stick had a solid collegiate career, throwing for 2,752 yards, 28 touchdowns and seven interceptions in his senior season at North Dakota State, but he hasn't played a regular-season snap since being selected in by the Chargers in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.