Stick (coach's decision) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against Detroit.

Stick was facing an uphill battle out of training camp, listed third on the depth chart behind Philip Rivers and Tyrod Taylor, and this news confirms that notion. The North Dakota State product will hope to get the call for Week 3 when the Chargers take on the Texans.

