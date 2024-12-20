Stick (coach's decision) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Broncos.
The quarterback can only enter the contest if starter Justin Herbert and backup Taylor Heinicke get injured, sick or ejected. Herbert played through ankle and thigh issues in last week's 40-17 loss to the Buccaneers, but he did not enter Thursday night with an injury designation. Stick has yet to appear in a game this season.
More News
-
Chargers' Easton Stick: Emergency QB on Sunday•
-
Chargers' Easton Stick: Working as emergency QB in Week 12•
-
Chargers' Easton Stick: Emergency QB for Week 10•
-
Chargers' Easton Stick: Emergency QB versus Arizona•
-
Chargers' Easton Stick: One of three QBs active•
-
Chargers' Easton Stick: Goes distance in preseason finale•