Stick (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Titans, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.
As the Chargers' emergency quarterback, Stick will only see the field Sunday if starter Justin Herbert and backup Taylor Heinicke are forced out of the game due to injury.
