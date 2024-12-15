Stick (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.
The quarterback will not be able to enter the game unless starter Justin Herbert and backup Taylor Heinicke are unavailable. Stick has yet to play in a game this season.
