Stick completed 21 of 41 passes for 233 yards and two touchdowns while adding 63 rushing yards and two touchdowns on seven carries in Sunday's preseason loss to the Saints.

The Chargers' backup quarterback played the entire game and led the offense on an impressive six-play, 74-yard scoring drive inside the final two minutes of the first half, capping it with a six-yard TD scamper. Stick's mobility was the Bolts' most effective weapon on the night, but his overall performance as a passer was erratic at best, and he also got sacked five times and lost a fumble in addition to his two picks. With 2023 seventh-round pick Max Duggan as the only other QB on the roster behind Justin Herbert, however, Stick's No. 2 spot on the depth chart appears secure.