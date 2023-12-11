Stick completed 13 of his 24 attempts for 179 yards in Sunday's 24-7 loss to the Broncos.

A second-quarter injury to a finger on Justin Herbert's throwing hand set the stage for Stick to play in just his second professional game since he was drafted back in 2019. The backup predictably struggled early on and by the time Stick seemed to get into a rhythm, the contest was essentially over. That being said, the 28-year-old did showcase his arm strength on an impressive 57-yard pass to Quentin Johnston in stride to set up the team's lone score in the fourth quarter, and the Chargers have largely kept the North Dakota State prospect on the roster over the years because they value his plus speed (4.62 40-yard dash). Stick could be in a position to get more reps in the immediate future with a Thursday night battle against the Raiders on tap next, and given the team is effectively out of playoff contention, it's possible the Chargers could roll with Stick longer than just one week.