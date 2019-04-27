The Chargers selected Stick in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 166th overall.

The Chargers signed Tyrod Taylor in the offseason and still have Cardale Jones on their roster following a 2017 preseason trade, so Stick will have plenty of competition for a potential roster spot. It's a bit bizarre to see Los Angeles invest so heavily in backup quarterbacks that resemble statue-equese Philip Rivers (ankle) in such a polar opposite way, as Stick is just the latest mobile option. That might be his only notable attribute however, as the North Dakota State product took over for Carson Wentz following his selection in the 2016 NFL Draft, proving to be more of a weapon on the ground (677 rushing yards, 5.8 yards per carry in his senior season) as opposed to a passer.