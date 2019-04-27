Chargers' Easton Stick: Joins loaded Chargers depth chart
The Chargers selected Stick in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 166th overall.
The Chargers signed Tyrod Taylor in the offseason and still have Cardale Jones on their roster following a 2017 preseason trade, so Stick will have plenty of competition for a potential roster spot. It's a bit bizarre to see Los Angeles invest so heavily in backup quarterbacks that resemble statue-equese Philip Rivers (ankle) in such a polar opposite way, as Stick is just the latest mobile option. That might be his only notable attribute however, as the North Dakota State product took over for Carson Wentz following his selection in the 2016 NFL Draft, proving to be more of a weapon on the ground (677 rushing yards, 5.8 yards per carry in his senior season) as opposed to a passer.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Day 2 RB prospects
After the dust settled on Josh Jacobs, our Fantasy crew reacts to the running backs taken in...
-
Day 2 WR prospects
Our Fantasy crew reacts to all the Day 2 and 3 wide receivers, and there are bunches of th...
-
Fantasy reaction: Rosen as Dolphin
The Cardinals ship Josh Rosen to the Dolphins a day after drafting Kyler Murray No. 1 overall....
-
Day 2 TE prospects
After the dust settled on T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant, our Fantasy crew reacts to the tight...
-
Day 2 QB prospects
Our Fantasy crew reacts to the quarterbacks taken in Rounds 2 and 3.
-
Brown, Harry may need some time
Marquise Brown and N'Keal Harry were the first receivers taken in the NFL draft, but they may...