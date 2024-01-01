Stick completed 24 of 38 pass attempts for 220 yards and rushed for 31 yards on five attempts in Sunday's 16-9 loss to the Broncos.

Stick corrected his turnover issues from last week's loss to the Bills, but it came with the price of scoring no offensive touchdowns against the Broncos on Sunday. It was the second time in three starts that the longtime backup failed to produce either a passing or rushing touchdown. That fact coupled with a tough matchup against the Chiefs on the docket make Stick a low-end fantasy option for Week 18.